Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.41 million, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Blue Bird by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

