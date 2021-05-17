FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.19 on Thursday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

