iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. iliad currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get iliad alerts:

Shares of iliad stock opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26. iliad has a 1 year low of $181.50 and a 1 year high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.