Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.

FNKO opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

