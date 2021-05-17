Reviewing Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) & Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Midstream Partners and Equitrans Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 1 3 10 0 2.64 Equitrans Midstream 3 3 2 0 1.88

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $19.91, suggesting a potential downside of 8.88%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus target price of $10.14, suggesting a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equitrans Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Equitrans Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 14.99% 32.94% 8.45% Equitrans Midstream 1.40% 15.27% 5.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Equitrans Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $2.75 billion 3.29 $697.24 million $1.59 13.74 Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.18 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.74

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Equitrans Midstream on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water. The company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water Service System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 200 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

