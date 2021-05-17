Comparing Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) & Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.00 -$181.90 million N/A N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group $751.91 million 1.03 $57.78 million $0.38 13.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Basic Energy Services and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -71.05% N/A -29.95% Helix Energy Solutions Group 3.50% 0.53% 0.35%

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Basic Energy Services on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as well completion services involving the preparation of newly drilled wells; maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment and components; well workovers, including deepening, adding productive zones, isolating intervals, or repairing casings required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as workover rigs. As of December 31, 2020, this segment operated a fleet of 514 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and construction and maintenance of oil and natural gas production infrastructures. This segment owned and operated 1,193 water logistics trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 80 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well intervention operations that include production enhancement and abandonment, and construction in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and offers remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also provides intervention engineering; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, subsea equipment, and related support services. In addition, the company offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

