Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.20 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

