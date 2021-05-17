StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $70.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

