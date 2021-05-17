Experian’s (EXPGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EXPGF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

