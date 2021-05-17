TheStreet Downgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $299.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Park Aerospace by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

