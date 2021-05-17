Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APDN. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of APDN opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

