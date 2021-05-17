National Bank Financial Comments on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.93 and a 1-year high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

