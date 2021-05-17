Pine Island Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 17th (OTCMKTS:PIPPU)

Pine Island Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PIPPU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 17th. Pine Island Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Pine Island Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of PIPPU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38.

