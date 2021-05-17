Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:OLMA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 18th. Olema Pharmaceuticals had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

OLMA stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,646,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,829,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

