Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $651.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.65 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $234.01 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.73.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

