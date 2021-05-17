B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

WWW stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.