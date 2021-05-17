Uni-Select Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNS. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Shares of UNS opened at C$14.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.39 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.19. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$3.13 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.