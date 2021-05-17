Michael Joyce Sells 2,150,000 Shares of REACT Group plc (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group plc (LON:REAT) insider Michael Joyce sold 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £64,500 ($84,269.66).
LON:REAT opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.73. REACT Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).
REACT Group Company Profile
