Michael Joyce Sells 2,150,000 Shares of REACT Group plc (LON:REAT) Stock

REACT Group plc (LON:REAT) insider Michael Joyce sold 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £64,500 ($84,269.66).

LON:REAT opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.73. REACT Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Get REACT Group alerts:

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.