Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($71.60).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK stock opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.00. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.