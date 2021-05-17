Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €720.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €561.45 ($660.53).

