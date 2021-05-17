Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$16.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

