UBS Group Reiterates €13.40 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.52 ($14.73).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

