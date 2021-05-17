Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

