Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.29-1.35 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $139.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.