CAE (CAE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million.

CAE stock opened at C$37.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.45. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 949.49. CAE has a 52-week low of C$18.33 and a 52-week high of C$39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.78.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

