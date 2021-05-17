CAE (CAE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million.
CAE stock opened at C$37.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.45. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 949.49. CAE has a 52-week low of C$18.33 and a 52-week high of C$39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.
