ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. ZTO Express has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

