Abyss (ABYSS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Abyss has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00085419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 101,762.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.91 or 0.01154221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00114432 BTC.

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

