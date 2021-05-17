Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.30. 2,806,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,533. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 994,686 shares of company stock worth $75,832,641. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.