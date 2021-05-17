Pizza (PIZZA) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $7,795.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00160392 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.96 or 0.03677890 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIZZAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.