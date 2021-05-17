Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.94. 440,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.09 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $185.37.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.