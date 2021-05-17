Effect.AI (EFX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,920.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $99,920.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00075542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00324870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

