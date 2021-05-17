Pantos Market Cap Tops $6.91 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $6.91 million and $94,236.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $200.02 or 0.00472747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00221795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004700 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.17 or 0.01134875 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00039754 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,550,650 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.