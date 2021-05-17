GlobalBoost-Y Reaches One Day Volume of $5,712.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $786,817.55 and approximately $5,712.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,310.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.69 or 0.07460761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.25 or 0.02366441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.68 or 0.00625571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00191974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.19 or 0.00808756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.68 or 0.00613748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.24 or 0.00560706 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

