Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

FIVN stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.15. Five9 has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,240 shares of company stock worth $19,760,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.