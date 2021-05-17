WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $545.70 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $545.70 million and approximately $112.21 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.02 or 0.00472747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00221795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004700 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.17 or 0.01134875 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00039754 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

