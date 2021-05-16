Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $34.91, $6.32, $45.75 and $4.92. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00084704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 107,463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.58 or 0.01131156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114006 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

