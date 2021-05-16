PRIZM (PZM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $92,572.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $68.23 million and approximately $92,572.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008679 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,735,774,893 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

