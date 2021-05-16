Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 135,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,763. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

