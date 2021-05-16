Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.05.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,912. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.