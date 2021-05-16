Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 31.5% This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $21.11 million and $1.28 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,334,840 coins and its circulating supply is 78,334,742 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

