Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $924,583.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $28.54 million and approximately $924,583.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00089104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.07 or 0.00472920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00232718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004810 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00041176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.73 or 0.01162265 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

