Ravencoin Classic Price Down 49.6% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 49.6% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $8.27 million and $289,594.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,436.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.68 or 0.07621388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.01 or 0.02428215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.56 or 0.00635871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00200484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.17 or 0.00821773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00672102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.71 or 0.00566449 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,762,285,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

