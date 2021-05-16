ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.84. 251,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,657. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.17.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

