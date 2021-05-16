Tribe (TRIBE) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $373.42 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.82 or 0.01137728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00115213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

