Mirrored ProShares VIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.33 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.01 or 0.00017950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $31.33 million and $73,362.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00089022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.00470657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00230944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01160880 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,910,344 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

