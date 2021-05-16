Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $46.82. 866,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

