MAP Protocol Trading 35.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $2.37 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00230687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.58 or 0.01148704 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

