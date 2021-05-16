Tokenomy (TEN) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $428,945.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.01145017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

