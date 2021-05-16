EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.540-7.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.43 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.880-1.950 EPS.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.56. 418,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.06. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $466.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

