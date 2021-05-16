Validity (VAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,274.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $7.16 or 0.00015963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $30.81 million and $118,274.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00029501 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.35 or 0.01093653 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,305,459 coins and its circulating supply is 4,304,245 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

